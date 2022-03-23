NDLEA intercepts 1.9million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized over 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol and Codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The agency disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Wednesday.

Babafemi explained that 40 cartons of Co-Codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine, which is classified as Opioid, were seized from a freight agent, Eraikhueme Ehis.

“The seizure made on Thursday, March 10 translates to 349, 800 tablets weighing 336kg. The consignment came from London, UK as a consolidated cargo through the SAHCO Import Shed of the airport. The consolidated cargo was declared as personal effects but was discovered to contain some medicaments,” the statement added.