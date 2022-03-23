Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder experienced depression under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he experienced depression after falling out with Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese manager’s time in charge at Old Trafford.

The France player, 29, had a difficult relationship with Mourinho and lost the vice-captaincy in September 2018. Mourinho was sacked as United manager in December 2018. “I’ve experienced depression many times in my career, but you don’t talk about it,” he told La Figaro.

“Sometimes, you don’t know you’re depressed, you only want to isolate yourself, be alone, and these are signs that don’t deceive.

“Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho in Manchester. You ask yourself questions, wonder if you’re at fault, because you have never lived moments like these in your life.”