2023 Presidency: I am more qualified to run than Atiku, Anyim, Wike, others – Anakwenze

A Presidential Aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nwachukwu Anakwenze has boasted that he is more qualified to run in 2023 election than all the aspirants in PDP including the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, governor Nyesome Wike and others.

Anakwenze who received the expression and nomination forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja after fulfilling the requirements promised to end insecurity and hunger in Nigeria if elected president. The Presidential aspirant pointed out some of his agenda which include youths empowerment, agricultural revolution, focus on restructuring, regionalization and devolution of powers.

Anakwenze who appears relatively odd among other Presidential Aspirants in the party said if elected president he will steer the country towards rapid industrial revolution. He also promised sustainable energy development through public private partnership PPP which according to him will guarantee constant power supply in the country.

Anakwenze is the 8th Presidential aspirants that have so far purchased the PDP expression and nomination forms including a female Presidential aspirant.