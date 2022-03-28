Controversy: Only Abians can decide who their next governor will be – Abaribe

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that no one would dictate to the Abia People who their next governor will be. Abaribe’s comment on Sunday was in reaction to a document purportedly signed by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Alwell Asiforo, suggesting that Abia State PDP has zoned the governorship seat to Abia North and Abia Central.

The lawmaker, who recently declared that he will indeed become governor of all Abia State, urged the people to pay no attention to the document in circulation, adding that only Abians will decide their future. Speaking further on the development, Abaribe urged all Abians “who are desirous of an end to IMPOSITION in Abia State” to disregard the purported zoning for the following reasons:

“1. While any member of PDP has the right to support anybody for any elective position in Nigeria, it cannot be to the exclusion of any other member.

“2. It is obvious that the statement was merely formulated to exclude me from the contest.

“3. By virtue of section 42(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, no person or body can exclude Senator ENYINNAYA ABARIBE (Nma Agha Ndigbo) from contesting and winning the 2023 elections in Abia State.

“4. All PDP members and Abia citizens are therefore urged to remain calm and participate in the forthcoming congresses and primaries where your voice will be heard as we dismantle the CABAL that wants to keep Abians subjected to further years of IMPOSITION.”

The lawmaker again reiterated that it is only Abians that will decide who will be their governor in 2023.