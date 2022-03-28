Kaduna Airport Attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that the Saturday, March 26, 2022 invasion of the Kaduna International Airport by terrorists is a clear confirmation that the nation’s security, command, and control structure under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has completely collapsed.

PDP spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Sunday, said the alarming invasion of the airport by terrorists at a time when outlaws, kidnappers, and marauders have taken over the highways and railways, has further heightened security concerns that nowhere is safe in the country under the present administration. “The refusal and failure of President Buhari and the APC to take action on the airport attack but continued to a jamboree in Abuja in the name of a National Convention reveal and confirm that the Buhari administration has conceded sovereignty over parts of our country to terrorists.

“President Buhari’s nonchalant disposition to this grave security challenge indicates that his administration is unable, unwilling, and or complicit in this particular attack as well as various other acts of terrorism in our country. “It is indefensibly suspicious that while an international airport in our country was under attack by over 200 terrorists with many Nigerians being held hostage and traumatized, President Buhari and the APC continued in their carnival in Abuja without acknowledging or expressing concern. Is this not a case of ‘Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns?’

“The APC government has failed, become numb to violence against our citizens, and can no longer perform its primary duty under Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which provides that ‘security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.