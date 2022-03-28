‘No going back on eviction order,’ Sanwo-Olu tells Apongbon traders

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday told traders with stores located around Apongbon bridge that there is no going back on the eviction order issued to them by the government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during an on-the-spot assessment of the bridge said the traders need to vacate the location so that extensive clearing can be done and the bridge needs to be repaired. He explained that the seven-day eviction notice given to the traders will elapse on Wednesday and no one is expected to remain under the bridge by then.

“We have issued a seven-day notice to all illegal occupants under the bridge. The destruction of the bridge by the fire is very extreme and unfortunate. This is a clear testimony of how public assets should not be used. “I want to reiterate that the notice is still on. So, Wednesday is the deadline for anybody that has anything around the bridge. We are going to now start extensive clearing of the place. It is after this that structural engineers will commence work.

“It is unfortunate. The traders refused to take care of public assets. Everything happening under the bridge is totally unacceptable. Between the last two years and now, we have had eight fire incidents around our various bridges,” Sanwo-Olu said.