Reps Minority Caucus demands investigation over Kaduna Airport attack

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives is demanding an investigation over the attack on the Kaduna International Airport by terrorists on Saturday.

The caucus in a statement by its Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said that the development is another frightening commentary on the apparent collapse of our national security and intelligence gathering coordination.

“The Minority Caucus is deeply concerned and alarmed by the manifest lack of capacity by the APC administration to secure our nation to the extent that a strategic international airport in our country could be invaded and taken over by terrorists.

“Airports, especially international airports across the world, are usually highly secured areas. Therefore, the circumstances that allowed for the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport speak volumes about the failure of the APC administration”, the statement read in part.