Wike declares for presidency, vows to tackle insecurity

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he will be vying for the office of the President of Nigeria under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Governor Wike, who made his intention known in Makurdi, Benue State after a meeting with PDP stakeholders on Sunday, stressed that his priority will be to tackle the festering insecurity in the country and engender rule of law.

“Let me thank the people of Benue for receiving me to come and talk to them. It is obvious that I am going to run for the presidency of this country. And I am declaring for the first time in Benue State because of my special relationship with them. People are merely not suspecting, but let it be known today that I am announcing it in Benue State because I have a special relationship with this state,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

Responding to questions from journalists on what he was going to be doing differently if elected President, Governor Wike explained that he will pragmatically tackle the issue of insecurity. He said service chiefs and heads of other security agencies will be provided with the requisite equipment and incentives to discharge their constitutional obligations. According to him, they will also be given timeline to tackle the lingering insecurity as his administration will not be disposed to excuses.

“Today, you can’t talk about security in this country and you must understand that without security you can’t talk about governance. One first thing that anybody who takes an oath of office is sworn to, is that you must protect life and property. If you can’t protect life and property then you can’t talk about governance. So that major thing is that our people should be alive,” Wike said.