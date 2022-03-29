BREAKING: Osinbajo visits Kaduna after train attack

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kaduna State. The Vice President is visiting the state to condole with victims of the train attack.

He was received at Kaduna Airport by the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. He is expected to visit victims of the attacks at 44 Nigerian Army Reference hospital and Saint Gerald’s Catholic hospital both in the Kaduna state capital.

The vice-president’s visit comes less than 24 hours after an attack by bandits at Dutse village, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits attacked a train conveying hundreds of travellers, killed many and abducted others.