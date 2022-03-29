Kaduna Train Attack: Buhari directs immediate implementation of surveillance system

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Service Chiefs in Abuja over the Kaduna train incident which occurred on Monday and directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line.

The President also said the solution should be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line. This is according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, the President also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

“Additionally, the President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate,” the statement added.