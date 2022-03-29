NCR suspends train operations along Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route. The Corporation stated this via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course,” the tweet read. The statement follows an attack by gunmen on a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna on Monday night.

The bandits reportedly attacked the train around the Dutse axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state. One of the passengers on the train told Channels Television that the bandits blew up the train track with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which forced the train to derail.

The military immediately swung into action and secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja which was attacked by terrorists.