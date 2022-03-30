Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: ‘398 passengers bought tickets’; Govt releases manifest

The Kaduna State Government has released the passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by bandits on Monday. According to the documents, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 of these passengers were validated as having boarded the train through the gate.

It also revealed that eight bodies had been recovered, while 26 were injured. Several of the passengers were noted to be unaccounted for as search operations were said to be ongoing. The state government appealed to the public to assist with information regarding passengers on the train by contacting the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, “Further updates will be communicated to the public,” the document read.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday visited some of the victims receiving treatment at the 44 military hospital and St. Gerald hospital. The governor was accompanied by the heads of security agencies stationed in the state. Amongst those injured is the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala who is also receiving treatment in one of the hospitals the governor visited.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area.