I am prepared to be president for better Nigeria, Wike declares

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says he is fully prepared for the assignment of being the President of Nigeria because he has the capacity to address lingering issues of insecurity and poor national economy.

Governor Wike maintained Nigerians can no longer resign to fate, suffer the pains of harsh economy and wanton killings under the watch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. He made those remarks when a group, the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike, in Abuja, presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to him on Tuesday to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor stated that it was time to save the country from the intractable lies of the APC led Federal Government that is completely bereft of governance. Governor Wike emphasised that both Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC in the build up to the 2023 general election. “They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said no, it will never work. And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep.”

Governor Wike pointed to how the APC has failed woefully on a continuous basis in addressing economy concerns of Nigerians. According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) boasts of how much it is spending to boost agriculture without visible impact and availability of food.