Kaduna train attack questions our collective ability to govern – Nigerian Governors

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, stating that such violent attacks are becoming too many and it questions their collective capacity to govern. The governors said this in a statement on Wednesday and described the attack as a horror dream.

“The Kaduna -Abuja train attack on Monday night is a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death that we must all wake up from to address. “This is one attack too many. It must stop. First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern,” the NGF said in the statement signed by Chairman, Kayode Fayemi.

They prayed that God would grant those that lost their lives eternal peace and wish those that were injured speedy recovery to resume their lives and put their heartless aggressors to shame. The governors added that “if the intention of the murderers is to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they will not succeed and when eventually total peace returns to the country, they will surely either be lifeless or excluded. I can assure you that this is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass.”

They also expressed condolences to Nigerians, the Kaduna State government, and the people of Kaduna State.