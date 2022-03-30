Senatorial Election: Sagbama political leaders buy Nomination Form for Dickson

Political Stakeholders from Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of Bayelsa West Senatorial District have bought the Peoples Democratic Party expression and nomination form for senator Henry Seriake to enable him contest the 2023 senatorial election.

After buying the form at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the political leaders from the senatorial district said the move was in fulfillment of the promise the two local governments made for the return of the senator back to the national assembly. The leader of the group, Michael Ogbere called on the Senator to contest the 2023 election on the is strength of his impressive credentials which has made Bayelsa West, the surest senatorial seat for the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

He dismissed the issue of purported zoning of the National Assembly positions in the area as shown by the fact that previous senators from Ekeremor re-contested for the third time and a former Deputy Governor from the area, Peremobowei Ebebi, contested and pursued the case on the electoral dispute to the Supreme Court where he lost. After receiving the forms, Senator Dickson thanked the delegation for their interest saying that Bayelsa West senatorial district is in dire need of skilled, experienced and effective representation at the national assembly.

The Senator urged the political leaders to widen the scope of their consultations to include other Stakeholders that have not queued behind his candidacy.