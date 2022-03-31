US celebrate groundbreaking of $537m consulate building in Eko Atlantic

The United States on Thursday officially marked the beginning of construction on a new, modern consulate building in Lagos. When completed it will be the largest US Consulate in the world. In a statement signed by spokesperson Temitayo Famutimi, the US Consulate said the groundbreaking highlights the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the US and Nigeria.

The new consulate is sited on12.2-acre in Eko Atlantic City and is estimated to cost $537 million. The construction project will take approximately five years, with completion expected in 2027. “Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff,” the US Consulate statement said.

“These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.”

The new Consulate, when completed, is expected to “support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and will provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.”