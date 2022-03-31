USA and Mexico book places at World Cup in Qatar

The United States and Mexico secured their place at this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after securing the results needed to claim the last two Concacaf automatic qualifying places.

The USA lost 2-0 to Costa Rica, who had to win by at least six goals to take third spot from Gregg Berhalter’s side. Wolves striker Raul Jiminez was on the scoresheet as Mexico eased past El Salvador 2-0 to finish second. Canada lost 1-0 to Panama but had already secured top spot in qualifying.

Having finished fourth in the standings, Costa Rica will now face New Zealand in a play-off in June for a place at the World Cup, which gets under way on 21 November. The draw for the finals is on Friday in Doha.