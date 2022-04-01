Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder extends deal to 2026

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. The 27-year-old, who joined in January 2020 for an initial £47m, is now under contract until 2026 and this new deal includes an option for a further one-year extension.

Fernandes has scored 49 goals in 117 matches in all competitions for United. “There’s so much more I want to achieve here, and that’s the same for the rest of the squad and staff,” he said. “More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve,” added Fernandes, who has also contributed 39 assists. “We have shared some great moments, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

Manchester United football director John Murtough said Fernandes was the “ultimate professional” and praised the Portugal international for performing “remarkably consistently” since his arrival. “Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles,” Murtough added.

Fernandes was deemed a key signing upon arriving and won the club’s Matt Busby Player of the Year award despite only joining midway through the season and also took it last season.