President Bazoum pledges Niger Republic’s support to fight banditry

President Mohammed Bazoum of the Niger Republic has pledged his country’s support to help Nigeria tackle banditry and other security threats. The president said this on Thursday when he visited his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria’s support towards the multinational joint task force (MNJTF) operation was successful due to Nigeria’s financial intervention. “Let’s say if Nigeria accepts to do the same in the north-west in the fight against insurgency, we will gladly accept because as you know Nigeria almost entirely funds the operations and we will be very happy because that means it will reduce the economic and financial burden of the fight against these bandits,” he said.

He said Nigeria and his country must modify their strategies to the emerging security threats in the area. This is the Nigerien president’s second visit to Nigeria since he came into power in 2021. He was welcomed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors of Zamfara, Borno, Kebbi, and Jigawa states.