COVID-19: Nigeria’s vaccinated population exceeds 32 million

No fewer than 32 million people across Nigeria have taken the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, as well as Johnson and Johnson brands of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday – April 3. The figure comprises those who have taken the first and second doses, as well as the booster shots of these vaccines.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed this on Monday while giving an update on the vaccination exercise in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that across the country, 19,357,049 of total eligible persons targeted for vaccination have been partially vaccinated while 12,831,601 have fully taken the jabs. This means that 32,188,650 of the total eligible persons targeted for vaccination have taken at least a jab of the vaccines.

Rating how well the exercise has done in the states, the agency said Nasarawa performed best having administered vaccines to more than half of the targeted population.