Governors to meet with House of Assembly Speakers in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has said it is scheduled to meet with all 36 State House of Assembly Speakers in Abuja on Friday. The purpose of the meeting is to rub minds and brainstorm towards finding urgent solutions to issues of national importance.

According to an invitation issued by the Director-General of the NGF, Mr Bayo Okauru, the emergency meeting will be held at the Frazier Suites in the Central Business District in Abuja.

It is expected to commence at 4pm and be chaired by NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi. The Governors are expected to help facilitate and enable the Speakers in their various states to attend the meeting.

“We seek Your Excellencies’ indulgence to kindly facilitate the participation of the Hon. Speaker of your State House of Assembly at this important emergency meeting,” Mr Okauru emphasised in the invitation letter to all governors.