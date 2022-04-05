Liverpool: Mohamed Salah wants to sign new deal – Egypt sports minister

Mohamed Salah intends to sign a new deal at Liverpool, says Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi.

Sobhi said he advised Salah, 29, to leave Anfield, only for the Egypt forward to say he was likely to extend a contract that runs until June 2023.

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract,” Sobhi said. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was “happy” with progress on a new deal. “The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need,” Klopp said.

Salah said in January he wanted to stay at Liverpool but that his future was up to the club.