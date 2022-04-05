PDP woos aggrieved APC members in Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State says it is ready to receive some groups who plan to join its fold in order to join forces for the success of the opposition party in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Nura Umar, the leader of the 14 PDP local government chairmen in the state, stated this on Monday while addressing reporters at the party secretariat in Gusau, the state capital. Although he did not disclose the groups planning to join the PDP, he stated that they were critical to the party’s success just as the party was important to them.

Umar hinted that some of them were aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara planning to exit the ruling party. “The APC just concluded its national convention, and it has taken so many dimensions; many people are touched because the outcome did not favour them, so they are ready to leave their party to join us in PDP,” he said. “They are from the ruling party in the state.”

The PDP official assured intending new members that the PDP and its supporters would accept them in good faith. He also advised them to come into the party with renewed vigour in order to move the party forward together and position it to reclaim power in the coming elections.