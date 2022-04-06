2023 Presidency: I have capacity, energy to salvage Nigeria – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says he has the capacity and energy required to serve and salvage Nigeria as its president come 2023.

He stated this on Tuesday in Gombe when he visited leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, as part of ongoing consultation ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

Addressing stakeholders at the PDP secretariat in Gombe, the governor urged them not to waste their votes as delegates at the party’s presidential convention on candidates who cannot win the presidential election. “If you want PDP to win election in 2023, I have made myself available,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri. “Give me the ticket.

“Let me go and take the power for you. We are talking about who can take this power from APC (All Progressives Congress). That person is me.”