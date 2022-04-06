APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, Governorship and Assembly Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed May 30th, 2022 for the party’s presidential primary. It also proposed dates for the governorship, House of Assembly, and National Assembly primaries. The ruling party also said it plans to hold the House of Assembly primary on May 17th and May 19th for the House of Representatives.

According to the APC, the primary for the Senate is billed for May 21st while the governorship primaries would be held on May 24th. The development is coming weeks after the party conducted a national convention to pick its National Working Committee (NWC) as the APC gears up for the general elections next year. During the convention, which was conducted using the consensus method, Senator Abdullahi Adamu emerged as the party’s national chairman while Senator Iyiola Omisore was confirmed as national secretary.

Days after the convention, Senator Adamu received the instruments of office from the immediate-past chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, at the APC Secretariat in Abuja. The former governor of Nasarawa State promised to reposition the party and called on Nigerians to keep supporting the APC in its quest to deliver development to the masses.

“APC is set to do much more when Nigerians continue to bestow on us their love, their support, and confidence in the next general elections,” Senator Adamu said in his acceptance speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja. “Together, let us rise and march towards the sunrise in our party and in our country.”

He also promised that his leadership will begin moves to reconcile members of the party.