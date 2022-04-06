COVID-19: FG lifts midnight curfew, crowd restriction at weddings, concerts, others

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has reviewed the country’s response to the pandemic in view of the declining number of cases. In a statement dated April 2, the committee explained that the decision followed the reduced risk of importation of new variants, as well as the availability of vaccines and the increasing number of people vaccinated in Nigeria and globally.

The government said the social restriction recommendations were revised in line with the three established thematic areas – movement, industry and labour, as well as community activities. It stated that the safety protocols provide a baseline from which state governments could further build on to strengthen their responses based on their local circumstances.

“States should continue to consider them as the minimum guidelines required to ensure an acceptable level of epidemic control nationwide,” the statement said. The PSC said there are no more formal restrictions on movement within the country as the nationwide curfew imposed from 12 midnight to 4am has been lifted.

It added that the advisory limiting Nigerians to essential travels only has been lifted, although citizens need to refrain from non-essential movement and comply with non-pharmaceutical interventions guidelines such as the mandatory use of facemask/facial coverings in public, given the risks involved.