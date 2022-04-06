NFF begins search for Super Eagles’ coaches after World Cup miss

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has begun the process of getting a new set of coaching teams for the Super Eagles and three other national teams ahead of upcoming assignments.

They include the CHAN team, the U20 Boys also known as Flying Eagles, and the U17 Boys also known as Golden Eaglets. This comes against the backdrop of the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after the matches against the Black Stars of Ghana end goalless draw and one-all in Kumasi and Abuja respectively.

Following its executive committee meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja, the NFF mandated its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to within the next five days make recommendations on coaching crews for these teams.

It explained that the move became necessary to ensure preparations for the next qualifying tournaments and championships commence in earnest.