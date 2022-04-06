Real Boss Ancelotti tests negative for Covid-19

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid-19 and will join his team at Chelsea on Wednesday for the Champions League quarter-final. Ancelotti, 62, did not travel to London with his players and staff on Tuesday for the first leg against his former side, but tested negative on Wednesday.

The Italian missed Real’s 2-1 win at Celta Vigo after Real said he tested positive for coronavirus on 30 March. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had said he hoped Ancelotti would be at the game. Speaking on Tuesday, Tuchel said: “It’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

“He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games. “It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.”

Ancelotti guided Chelsea to a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.