Senate probes Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for FIFA World Cup

The Senate is probing the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The Super Eagles had a 1-1 draw with Ghana in the World Cup playoff.

But the Senate says it is investigating the failure to qualify despite the huge funds put into the exercise by the government and corporate bodies. This was made known during Tuesday’s legislative proceedings.

The Upper Chamber will also investigate the vandalism of the facilities at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja in the aftermath of Nigeria’s loss to Ghana.

It has directed its commuter on sports to Invite the NFF, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, as well as those involved in maintaining the stadium to ascertain the extent of damage to the stadium.