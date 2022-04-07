Kaduna, Katsina: Shehu Sani, Yar’Adua pick PDP forms, join guber race

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has purchased the Peoples Democratic Party’s expression and nomination forms to enable him contest the party’s governorship primary ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking in Abuja after picking the forms Shehu said Kaduna needs a leader that can lead the battle against bandits and terrorists who have laid siege in the state. He also vowed to make it impossible for terrorists to operate in the state if he becomes the governor in 2023. Sani pointed out that the state had never been as divided as it is now under the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that only justice, equity and fairness could unite the people.

“We can’t continue to fold our hands while the government is helpless. We must unite the people against terror,” he said, noting that Kaduna has never been more divided along religious lines that it is today.” “Only justice, equity and fairness will unite the country. If governor’s formula was working, he could have united the people.” In a similar development, Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua who is a cousin to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua has also picked the party’s governorship forms to enable him contest for Katsina State.

Speaking shortly after picking his forms, Yar’Adua, alleged that the gains made by the PDP in Katsina State have been wiped away by the incompetence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Yar’Adua, who is an architect by profession, alleged that the PDP was cheated in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Katsina as he maintained that the main opposition party won the election. He added: “On the issue of our party taking over the state, I don’t know whether you have been to Katsina State. The 2019 election was just a joke. Actually, it was the PDP that won Katsina State. It is about performance.

“Yes. The President (Muhammadu Buhari) is from Katsina. But it was PDP that was in power. We contested the election with him in 2003. We won. He was there, under ANPP, I believe. So, if you go to the state now you will see what’s going on. A local government election is coming up soon. I believe next week. Maybe some of your colleagues in the state can tell you what is going to happen. “Unless they write the results, it will be PDP which will take over. We may have an incumbent party, but we were incumbent once, but we lost.

“So, they will lose again. Because it’s about what the people believe we can do. We can do better, much, much better. We have competent people around us. PDP is a party. The APC is not a party. It’s just a collection of people aspiring for something and they have got it, now they’ve lost it or they will lose it. So, we believe we can.”