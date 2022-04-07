Matawalle distributes 260 ‘brand new cars’ to traditional rulers in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has distributed 260 assorted cars to all the traditional rulers in the state. The distribution was performed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar at the Government House in Gusau.

Governor Matawalle said the gesture was done in recognition of the status of the traditional institutions as the custodians of our religion and culture and vehicle of cohesion and peace in our societies.

“It is in view of the high esteem with which my administration regards our traditional leaders and institutions that we decided to procure brand new cars, Cadillac 2019 Model, for 17 Emirs, 13 Senior District Heads and 230 District Heads across the State”, the Governor said.

Governor Matawalle assured that his administration will continue to work with traditional and religious leaders to ensure lasting peace and harmony in the state. “I would like to assure you that my administration will continue to work in line with the mission of uplifting the dignity and sanctity of our traditional institutions through all possible means,” he said.