NDIC to deploy Single Customer View platform to MFBs to fast-track depositor reimbursement

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says, it has developed a Single Customer View (SCV) platform to be deployed to Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to eliminate delays often experienced in reimbursing depositors following revocation of failed MFBs licenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department NDIC, Bashir Nuhu.

He says, Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Corporation, Bello Hassan disclosed this while receiving executive members of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) on a courtesy visit to the NDIC Management in Abuja. According to the NDIC Boss, the Corporation introduced the Single Customer View platform in order to strengthen its processes. Adding that, the platform would not only ensure rendition of quality, timely and complete data to NDIC by MFBs but also give complete position of depositors’ data at any given time which would go a long way in enhancing prompt reimbursement in case of bank failure.

The NDIC boss however said the Corporation would expose the template for the platform to the association with a view to garnering additional inputs towards optimising the noble innovation. He charged the association to promote adoption of sound risk management practices by its members, stressing that it is key to the maintenance of safe and sound MFB sub-sector. The President of National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) Yusuf Gyallesu lauded the Corporation for its continued collaboration with the Association and its members in strengthening microfinance bank operations in the country.

He recalled NDIC’s contribution towards the acquisition of the National Association of Microfinance Banks Unified Information Technology (NAMBUIT) and continuous capacity building for operators amongst other support which the Corporation had given to the association. The President disclosed the establishment of a Monitoring and Evaluation Department by the Association aimed at promoting sound practices through self-regulation among MFB operators and called on the Corporation to assist in strengthening the operations of the new department.