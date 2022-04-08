Fundamental Rights Suit: Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s suit against NDLEA

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a fundamental enforcement rights suit filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on Thursday after the counsel for the NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, prayed the court that the matter be struck out.

When the matter was called, Cynthia Ikena, lawyer to Kyari, was absent. Justice Ekwo said he was informed that she sent a letter, praying the court for an adjournment, but the letter was not filed by the lawyer and therefore not in compliance with the court rule.

Expressing his surprise, counsel for the NDLEA, said he was not copied in the letter in accordance with the rule of the court. He prayed the court to strike out the matter. The Judge subsequently struck out the case.