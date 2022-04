I have seen the mess to be cleaned up in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he is determined to clean the mess in the country, having made three unsuccessful attempts at becoming Nigeria’s President.

“Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up,” Buhari said while receiving a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

While lauding the contributions of the institute in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, Buhari called for more diligence and professionalism. The President assured that his administration will continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results, adding that professionals in various fields, especially accounting, provide the strength and framework for thriving economies.

Describing ICAN as a ‘social stabilizer’ of the economy, the President said he would go through reports and recommendations of the institute on inclusivity and strengthening the nation’s accounting system for growth.

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, congratulated the President of ICAN and the new management.

According to her, ICAN had, over many years, played a key role in the domestication of some international policies in the country, urging more interest in Finance Act implementation. “As a female President in a male dominated environment, you are an example to our young girls of what can be achieved through diligence and excellence,” the Minister said.