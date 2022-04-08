IGP appoints new CPs to curb gunmen attacks in Imo, Kaduna, others

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of new Commissioners of Police in Imo, Kaduna, Edo, and Adamawa in a bid to tackle the security challenges in the states. While Imo has been faced with attacks by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN), bandits have yet to stop their activities in Kaduna State.

At least two police stations have been attacked in Imo since the beginning of April – first in Mbaitoli Local Government Area (LGA) last Friday while the other came two days later in Orsu LGA. In a bid to address the situation, the police chief ordered the posting of new commissioners to take charge of the commands in the two states, as well as Edo and Adamawa.

They are Mohammed Barde (Imo Command), Yekini Ayoku (Kaduna Command), Sikiru Kayode (Adamawa Command), and Abutu Yaro (Edo Command). “The posting is with immediate effect,” said the acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. Baba charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety.

He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new police helmsmen to enable them to perform optimally on their mandate.