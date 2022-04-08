Malami has not resigned as minister, says spokesman

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has not resigned. Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Rather, he stated that the minister remained committed to discharging statutory obligations and constitutionally delineated responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of extant laws. According to Gwandu, Malami is grateful to Nigerians for the demonstration of love and the interest shown in him.

He issued the statement in reaction to the claim that the minister had resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to pursue his political ambition.

Besides the statement by Gwandu, an aide to the President on social media, Lauretta Onochie, also denied the claim, saying it was fake news.