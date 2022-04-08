Thomas Tuchel holds ‘honest’ meeting with Chelsea players after defeats

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he held an “honest” meeting with his players “where everybody can take criticism” following the team’s successive defeats.

The Blues were beaten 4-1 by Brentford in the league before a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. “It was not a discussion type of meeting,” said Tuchel. “It was more that I gave my point of view and that’s sometimes necessary.”

Chelsea’s defeats came after the international break during the process of the club being sold following Russian owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government.

“We always take the players’ view into account. But over the last two games we felt it was maybe necessary to give our point of view,” added Tuchel.