Christians mark Palm Sunday across the world

Christians across Nigeria and the world are marking Palm Sunday, signalling the beginning of the Holy Week.

The day symbolises the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem where he triumphantly rode on a donkey a week before his resurrection. The event is recounted in each of the four canonical gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.

Many Christian faithful made small crosses from palms to celebrate the day and some churches also held processions, reenacting Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.

The palm branches, for most Christians, signify goodness and victory. Palm Sunday is the last week of the Lent season that precedes Easter.