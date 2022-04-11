Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declares his intention to run for President in 2023

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday formally declared his intention to run for President in 2023. “I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said in a video.

His declaration ends months of speculation over his interest in the 2023 presidential race and widens the pool of candidates for the position. It also puts him in direct confrontation with his former boss in Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who signaled his intention earlier in the year. In his declaration speech, Osinbajo said he was committed to continuing President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the country.

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started, radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture,” he said, “completing the reforms of our justice system; focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel and ensuring justice for all and the observants of the rule of law; rapidly advancing our infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity, providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive, taking the agriculture revolution to the next level, especially mechanisation and developing the farm-to-table value chain; making sure that the government, its agencies, and regulators, serve the business community, creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions of young Nigerians; enhancing our social investment programme, to a full-scale social welfare program.”