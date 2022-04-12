Easter Celebrations: FG declares Friday and Monday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, (Good Friday) April 15th, and Monday, (Easter Monday) April 18th, 2022 as public holidays to mark the Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in a statement on Tuesday urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on earth.

He called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedeviling every part of the country. The Minister assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport, and the railway are timely brought to an end.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security to the lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.