Kaduna Train Attack: Victims families issue 72-hour ultimatum to FG

Families of passengers who were abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to secure their release.

They gave the ultimatum on Monday after a meeting, stating that if the government fails to do so they will take a decision on how to rescue their relatives on their own. It’s been long weeks of torture and agonising moments for the families whose relatives were abducted when bandits attacked the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train weeks ago.

The attack which occurred on March 28 at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State left eight people killed and 26 others injured while scores of passengers went missing – suspected to have been abducted by the bandits.

Two weeks after the victims went missing, their families are hopeful of freedom from captivity, although they have refused to rule out the option of negotiating with the bandits.