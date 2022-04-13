Erik ten Hag: Man Utd on brink of appointing Ajax boss

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is on the brink of being confirmed as Manchester United’s new manager. United say no deal has been done but sources in the Netherlands suggest an agreement in principle is in place.

The Dutchman, 52, will replace Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed interim manager in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal. Paris St-Germain’s former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino had been the other leading candidate.

Official confirmation of Ten Hag’s appointment is not expected before Ajax’s Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. Ajax lead the Eredivisie by four points from PSV as they aim to win their third Dutch league title under Ten Hag.

They lost to Portuguese side Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League.