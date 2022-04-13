Insecurity: Reps decry continued killings, ask FG to engage mercenaries

Members of the House of Representatives have again voiced their displeasure over the continued killings by bandits and terrorist groups in the country. They, therefore, called on the Federal Government to engage the services of mercenaries to supplement the efforts of security agencies in containing the situation.

In addition to this, the lawmakers renewed their call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the security sector. They took the decisions during the plenary on Wednesday at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

These followed debates on another set of two motions bordering on the recent attacks by bandits and killer-herdsmen in Plateau and Benue States respectively.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had invaded villages in Kanam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State on Sunday, killing scores of villagers and setting houses ablaze. Gyanbahu, Kukawa, Karen, and Dungur were said to be the worst-hit communities.