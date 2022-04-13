President Buhari swears in ICPC, NPC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in commissioners for the National Population Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission. The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

The commissioners, who were confirmed by Senate last month are, Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo) for the National Population Commission (NPC). Those for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission are Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd) (Ekiti State), Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alh. Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).

Meanwhile, the President is chairing the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa. Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Some Ministers, who are physically attending the meeting, include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Labor and Employment, Chris Ngige; Agriculture, Mahmood Mohammed; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora.

Other ministers and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.