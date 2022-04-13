Taraba 2023: Nobody anointed me, it is only God that crowns leaders – Kona

A governorship aspirant for Taraba State election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Victor Bala Kona has dismissed the insinuation that he is the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor of the state, Darius Ishaku. He promised to consolidate on the gains made by the present administration of Ishaku in the state.

Addressing journalists at the PDP National headquarters in Abuja shortly after submitting his expression and nomination forms Kona said he is poised to take the state to the next level. He said the Governor has tamed the monster of insecurity due to his slagon of give me peace and I will give you development, adding that he is committed to making sure that the prevailing peace is maintained.

Kona a former PDP state Chairman, however deny that he was the anointed candidate to take over from the incumbent Governor, “nobody has anointed me, it is only God that crown leaders. “You can see the caliber of people that are with me on this project, from all the local government areas of the state, national Assembly members. This is to attest to the fact that I have support across the state.

“My campaign team is made up of various professionals, business leaders and other stakeholders.” On the issue of zoning, Kona clarified that as the immediate past Chairman of the party in the state it was zoning that produced the incumbent Governor, adding that based on the local arrangement all the stakeholders are now clamouring that the position should be zoned to the north.

He said if they are denied, the people will respond appropriately at the right time.