President Buhari presides over Council of State meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which started at 10 am, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Former heads of state physically in attendance are Abdusalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Yakubu Gowon. Others are attending the meeting Virtual from their various locations. State governors in attendance are Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state among others. Other governors are attending virtually.

Before the commencement of proceedings, the council observed a minute silence in honor of the former head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, who died on January 11, 2022. This is the fourth time the President will preside over the meeting with the first being held on October 21, 2015, the second on September 7, 2016, with the third held virtually in August of 2020.