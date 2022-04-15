Insecurity: US approves $997m attack helicopters for Nigeria

The United States has approved the sale of military equipment to Nigeria worth $997 million after US lawmakers lifted objections over human rights concerns.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which announced the sale of the helicopters and related defence systems to the Nigerian military on Thursday, said the weapons include 12 attack helicopters, 2,000 advanced precision kill weapon system guidance sections, and a night vision imaging system.

Reports had suggested that the US denied Nigeria’s request over human rights concerns by the military, a claim the Federal Government refuted. However, the United States said the sale of the weapons is part of efforts to boost security for Nigeria.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Nigeria of AH-1Z Attack Helicopter Related FMS Acquisitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $997 million,” the statement partly read.