Alleged Abuse: Police invite Chrisland authorities, parents, others

Police have invited the parties involved in the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools in Lagos State. The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on Tuesday that all parties involved had been contacted.

Hundeyin, however, could not immediately ascertain if the invited persons had reported to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, at the time of this report. Those expected at the police headquarters were officials of the school, the parents of the girl said to have been abused, the pupil, among others.

Amid the controversy trailing the alleged abuse of the minor, police authorities in Lagos had vowed to ensure that justice was served in the matter. Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, explained in a statement on Monday that the police have commenced an investigation following the emergence of a video that went viral on social media.

According to him, the police will probe the allegation of threat to the life of the pupil and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on her without parental consent, among others.