Manchester United will not repeat Liverpool’s 30-year title wait – Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United will not repeat rival Liverpool’s 30-year spell without a league title but must improve their recruitment to challenge, says interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013, travel to Anfield as rank outsiders on Tuesday. While Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, United’s only challenge is to finish in the top four. “There needs to be a rebuild for the future,” Rangnick said.

“I suppose this [30 years without a title] will not happen because it is pretty obvious what needs to change.” Liverpool, who beat United 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, won the Premier League in 2020 to end a three-decade wait for a top-flight title stretching back to 1990.

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag’s appointment as the latest man to attempt to end United’s sorry run could possibly be confirmed as early as this week. He will be the fifth permanent manager since United’s last title win under Sir Alex Ferguson.