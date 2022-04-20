Aircraft Crash: NAF confirms two pilots killed, to investigate incident

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the death of two officers in the crash involving one of its trainer aircraft in Kaduna State.

NAF Director of Public Relation and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Wednesday, identified the officers as Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Karatu. He revealed that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, visited Kaduna a day after the aircraft crashed, killing the officers onboard at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

Gabkwet explained that the air force chief was in Kaduna to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the two pilots. Amao, according to the NAF spokesman, promised that the air force would ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the crash of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft.

Upon receiving the sad news of the crash on Tuesday, the air marshal constituted an Accident Investigation Board to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.